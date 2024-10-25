UPSC recommends 120 more candidates to central civil services

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday recommended 120 more candidates, who were in a reserve list, for selection into different central civil services, according to an official statement.
These candidates had qualified the civil services examination 2023, result of which was declared in April this year.
On the basis of the result, 1,016 candidates were recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and certain other central services, against 1,143 vacancies.
As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the Commission has now recommended 120 candidates which include 88 general, five from economically weaker sections, 23 from Other Backward Classes, three from Scheduled Castes and one from Scheduled Tribes, to fill up the remaining posts based on the civil services examination, 2023, said the statement issued by the UPSC.
The candidates, so recommended, will be intimated directly by the DoPT, it added.
The candidature of 30 candidates is provisional, the statement said.
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the IAS, IFS and IPS among other services.