UPSC strengthened public trust in India' administrative systems: LS Speaker Birla

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday described Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as an important pillar of nation-building that has strengthened public trust in India's administrative systems.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Union Public Service Commission's 'Shatabdi Sammelan' here, Birla lauded the Commission's 100-year journey as a defining chapter in India's democratic and administrative evolution.

This century-long glorious journey is not merely an administrative history, but an indelible saga of the UPSC's unique contribution to governance, development, and public service delivery across the country.

This has strengthened public trust in India's administrative systems, he said.

Birla added that the institution, rooted in merit, transparency, and ethical values, has inspired millions of young Indians to dedicate themselves to public service.

He said that as India marches towards becoming a developed and inclusive nation by 2047, the role of UPSC becomes even more critical.

"Amid the digital age, artificial intelligence (AI), and a rapidly changing global landscape, UPSC has set new benchmarks of good governance by making its selection processes more advanced, scientific, and transparent," the Speaker said.

He observed that by providing equal opportunities to talent coming from diverse social and geographical backgrounds, UPSC has strengthened India's vibrant democratic structure through merit, honesty, and transparency.

Birla said that the UPSC has reflected India's vibrant diversity in the administrative system by providing a platform to talent from diverse social, linguistic, and geographical backgrounds.

He expressed confidence that this centenary year will give the Commission new energy, direction, and resolve for the coming decades, and help prepare a generation that will become a powerful force for nation-building. PTI SKU NB NB