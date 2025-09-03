UPSC to establish centre of excellence as repository of best practices

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Union Public Service Commission proposes to establish a centre of excellence as a repository of best practices of UPSC and various state public service commissions (PSCs), as part of its upcoming centenary year celebrations, its chairman Ajay Kumar said on Wednesday.

He said that the idea of the centre of excellence (CoE) will serve as a knowledge hub of standard operating procedures (SOPs), innovations, and key takeaways from UPSC and state PSCs.

Kumar emphasised that while UPSC would take the lead in setting up a CoE, the active contribution of state PSCs in knowledge-sharing and best practices will be crucial.

He also invited inputs and suggestions from all the chairpersons of the PSCs for the proposed CoE.

The CoE, Kumar added, will not only benefit UPSC and state PSCs but also assist other national recruitment bodies in strengthening their examination and selection processes.

His announcement on the new initiative came while chairing a meeting with chairpersons and members of state PSCs, in the presence of UPSC members Dinesh Dasa and Anuradha Prasad.

The meeting was organised via video conference to seek participation and cooperation of state PSCs for UPSC’s centenary year celebrations from October 1, 2025 to October 1, 2026.

Highlighting the shared vision of recruiting efficient, impartial, and competent civil servants, he recalled the unique robust character of India’s recruitment system, under which lakhs of talented youth have been selected over decades to serve the nation through both UPSC and state PSCs.

Kumar also reminded participants that UPSC was established on October 1, 1926, and the centenary celebrations provide a moment to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and envision the future of public service recruitment.

During the meeting, the UPSC chairman also recalled the success of the ‘Pratibha Setu’ portal, through which candidates who reached the interview stage but could not make it to the final list were given opportunities for recruitment in semi-government, quasi-judicial, and private organisations— reflecting UPSC’s commitment to wider talent utilisation.

Several valuable suggestions emerged from the state PSCs, particularly the need to increase awareness about public service examinations in aspirational districts, many of which still witness low participation, according to a statement issued by the UPSC.

Members highlighted that despite the immense talent pool in these regions, limited access to information, guidance, and resources often acts as a barrier for deserving youth, it said.

It was emphasised that greater outreach, awareness campaigns, and mentoring initiatives are essential to bridge this gap and ensure that aspirants from every corner of the country, including the most remote and underrepresented districts, feel motivated and empowered to compete, the statement said.

Such efforts, the participants agreed, would make the recruitment system truly inclusive, equitable, and reflective of India’s diversity, while strengthening the pipeline of future civil servants, it added.

Dinesh Dasa, Member, UPSC, invited the state PSCs to participate in exhibitions showcasing the best practices adopted in their respective states and to organise awareness programmes as a part of the centenary celebrations.

He emphasised that the active participation of both the UPSC and the state PSCs in these initiatives would not only demonstrate the collective trust reposed in the recruitment system but also inspire aspirants across the country, who continue to look towards these institutions with great faith and hope.

The chairpersons and members of 27 state PSCs participated in the meeting via virtual mode.