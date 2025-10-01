UPSC to work more closely with state bodies to make selection process more inclusive: Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The UPSC will work more closely with the state public service commissions, share best practices and strengthen the feedback mechanisms to make its selection process more inclusive and responsive, its chairman Ajay Kumar said on Wednesday.

Kumar also underlined inclusivity, digital transformation, and engagement with a new generation of aspirants as priority areas for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), pointing out that a large share of candidates now come from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Marking the beginning of the Commission's centenary year, Kumar outlined a forward-looking vision for the UPSC's role in nation-building.

He said the centenary year is not only a time to celebrate the legacy of the Commission but also a springboard for renewal and outreach.

The chairman emphasised that UPSC will deepen its engagement with the aspirants through initiatives such as the anecdote portal 'My UPSC Interview' and the unveiling of new visual identities in the form of UPSC and centenary logos.

The focus, he said, is on modernisation -- extending beyond examination systems to building stronger connections with the youth, ensuring that the values of merit, transparency, and service remain enduring commitments for the future, according to an official statement.

Kumar said the centenary year is also a moment to catalyse institutional reforms.

He highlighted that UPSC will work more closely with the state public service commissions, share best practices, and strengthen the feedback mechanisms to make its selection processes more inclusive and responsive, the statement said.

With increasing use of digital tools and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Commission is preparing itself to meet the expectations of 'Gen Z' and future aspirants, while continuing to uphold its core values of fairness, transparency and integrity.

As part of the centenary year activities, the Commission launched a dedicated anecdote portal titled 'My UPSC Interview: From Dream to Reality'.

"The initiative invites civil servants, both serving and retired, to share their experiences of appearing before the UPSC interview board," Kumar said.

The submissions, to be made by December 31, will capture the defining moments of the candidates' journeys into public service.

A compilation of the selected entries will be published during the centenary year in 2026.

The celebrations also saw the unveiling of the new UPSC logo, which reflects the Commission's role as a guardian of trust and continuity, the statement said.

Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries, officials, staff and guests on its 99th foundation day, UPSC Secretary Shashi Ranjan Kumar said the Commission's journey of nearly a century has been defined by its adherence to constitutional values and its responsibility to select individuals of competence and integrity for public service.

He said that as UPSC enters its 100th year, the occasion provides an opportunity not just to commemorate a distinguished past but also to commit collectively towards future readiness.

The secretary underlined that the year-long centenary celebrations are designed to honour the legacy of the institution while showcasing its resolve to adapt to the evolving national and global challenges in governance.

Established on October 1, 1926, under the provisions of the Government of India Act, 1919, and the recommendations of the Lee Commission, the UPSC has served as the backbone of India's merit-based civil services for nearly a century.

With the centenary celebrations now underway, the Commission has sought to reaffirm its legacy while embracing new challenges and opportunities for the future, the statement said. PTI AKV ARI ARI