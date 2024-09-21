Upset about being childless, couple commits suicide in Thane district

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) A couple in their 20s allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Bodies of Haresh Ugade (28) and his wife Neelam (25) were found hanging in their apartment in the Nadgaon area of Shahapur on Thursday, an official said.

Neighbours alerted the police, following which the bodies were sent post-mortem at a government hospital, he said.

As per preliminary information, the couple had entered a suicide pact as they were frustrated that they could not have a child, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.