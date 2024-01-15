Upset about not having daughter, man kills newborn son in MP

Betul (MP), Jan 15 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his newborn son in an inebriated state in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, as he was disappointed at not having a daughter, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accused said he had hoped to have a daughter as he already had two sons, an official said.

The incident occurred in Bajjarwada village under Kotwali police station limits on Sunday evening, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused, Anil Uikey, was inebriated when he beat up his wife and snatched their 12-day-old son from her, Kotwali police station in-charge Ashish Singh Pawar said.

Advertisment

The woman fled the spot, as she was scared of being beaten up further, and when she returned home later, she found the baby dead inside their hut, he said.

There were strangulation marks on the baby's neck, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Uikey under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and he was placed under arrest, he said.

On interrogation, the accused said that he already had two sons and had hoped to have a daughter when his third son was born, the official said. PTI COR ADU ARU