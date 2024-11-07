Upset over being mocked in public, man kills sister-in-law in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Upset over being mocked in public, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district allegedly killed his sister-in-law five days ago and was arrested Thursday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said that on the morning of November 3, the body of Asha alias Gudiya Kushwaha (30) was found in a cattle shed in Padmai village.

A murder case was filed against an unknown person, and investigations began, he said.

During the probe, it was found that Sunil alias Bukka Kushwaha (23), a resident of the same village, was the prime suspect. Upon being taken into custody and questioned, he confessed to the crime, the officer claimed.

"Sunil admitted to being upset with Asha, who was his sister-in-law. He claimed she often mocked him in front of others, which led him to commit the crime," Shivraj said.

"On the night of November 2, he allegedly entered her room through the roof and struck her on the head with a bamboo stick and brick while she was sleeping.

He then dragged her body to a cattle shed to conceal it, the ASP added. PTI COR KIS ZMN