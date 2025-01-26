Upset over 'betrayal', man kills business partner's two children in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Jan 26 (PTI) Upset over his business partner's "betrayal", a 70-year-old man picked up his two children from their school, took them to his home, allegedly killed them there and hanged their bodies, according to police.

The incident happened in Boranada here and the children's bodies were found on Sunday, two day after they were reported missing by their family.

Police said they have found a note at the scene, in which the accused has purportedly admitted to killing the children due to the "betrayal" in their partnership in a bangle factory, and also mentioned his intent to commit suicide.

Police said Tamanna alias Tannu (12) and Shivpal (8) had left home on Friday for their school but never returned. Their family searched for them and eventually filed a report at the Boranada police station on Saturday.

DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma said the accused, Shyam Singh Bhati, had started a bangle factory in partnership with Pradeep Devasai nine months ago. However, Devasai left the partnership for some reasons. They knew each other for about 20 years.

"This led to Bhati harbouring resentment against Devasai's family and wanting to teach him a lesson. Seizing an opportunity, Bhati murdered Devasai's two children. Their bodies were found in his (Bhati's) rented house near his factory," said Verma.

He said Bhati is absconding and a search has been initiated to nab him.

Police said the two children studied at a school in Pal. Two days ago, the accused picked up the children from the school under the pretense of dropping them home, but took them to his house near the bangle factory which is located in the vicinity of the Jain Temple in Boranada.

He killed them there and hanged their bodies, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, Bhati had invested money in the bangle factory, while Devasai worked there as a craftsman. Due to some disagreements, Devasai ended the partnership, resulting in financial losses to Bhati.

Verma said that in the note found at the scene, Bhati has written his partner had "betrayed" him, which is why he also wanted to take his own life.

Devasai's family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh. He is a bangle craftsman. Bhati hails from Rajasthan's Phalodi. PTI COR TIR TIR