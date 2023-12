Upset over delay in land dispute resolution, man tries to set himself on fire in UP court

Deoria (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Frustrated over alleged delay in settlement of a land dispute, a 40-year-old man tried to set himself on fire at the collectorate court here on Monday, police said.

The man was identified as Amarjit Rao of Barnai Babu Tola village in the Mahua Dih police station area, they said.

Rao came to the collectorate court with his mother on Monday afternoon and tried to attempt suicide by setting himself on fire. He tried to pour petrol on himself from a bottle but security personnel of the additional district magistrate (Administration) and others present on the spot immediately snatched it from him, said Ved Prakash Sharma, SHO, Kotwali police station.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Gaurav Srivastava said Rao was upset over the delay in the settlement of a land dispute case going on in the court. Later, he was pacified and sent home.

Revenue department officials and police have been instructed to visit Rao's residence on Tuesday and ensure that the issue is resolved, the officer said.