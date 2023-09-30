Upset over JD(S)-BJP alliance, senior leader Ibrahim says he will decide on future after meeting like-minded people

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Apparently hurt with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy forging an alliance with the BJP, JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim on Saturday said he would take a decision on further course of action after meeting like-minded people on October 16.

He said leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar have spoken to him.

"Give me an opportunity till October 16th. After taking the opinion of everyone I will come before you all," Ibrahim, a former union minister, told reporters.

"Deve Gowda is like my father and Kumaraswamy is like my brother. Even today I have the same affection for them. But what hurt me was, I am the party president...You (HDK) went to Delhi, but you did not say a word to me. You haven't told me what the discussions were about. So, there is no meaning to react to it," he added.

He said he would gather the opinion of people on October 16 before taking a decision.

Asked about public statements coming from both the parties, Ibrahim sought to know where did that happen.

"At least it was not discussed in the party forum. I am the party president." He lamented that the decision regarding the JD(S) forging an alliance (with the BJP) was taken even before the core committee gave its opinion.

"You (JD(S) first family) had said the core committee will travel across the state, gather opinion and then a decision will be taken. Even before the core committee could start its tour you went to Delhi and met them (BJP leaders). That has hurt me," he further said.

Asked about the options before him, Ibrahim said he will discuss it with people on October 16.

To a question as to whether other parties have contacted him, he said yes.

"Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and some Congress leaders have also contacted me," Ibrahim added.

Regarding the possibilities of him joining the Congress, he said they (Congress leaders) have spoken to him and he too has convened a meeting on October 16.

Ibrahim said he would not take any decision without informing former prime minister Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy. PTI GMS SS