Upset over no 'panchnamas' amid heavy rains, Latur sarpanch flings cash at tehsildar; booked

Latur, Sep 26 (PTI) A sarpanch in Latur in Maharashtra was booked after he threw bundles of cash at a tehsildar to convey his anger at authorities for allegedly failing to carry out crop damage assessment, also called 'panchnamas', amid heavy rains and flooding, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, they said, adding that sarpanch Rahul Makanikar of Makni was booked on the complaint of a deputy tehsildar, leading to protests from villagers.

"Makanikar threw bundles of currency notes of Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations at tehsildar Prasad Kulkarni in anger over the administration's failure to conduct crop loss assessments. At the time, he said the government had failed the flood-affected and that the money was collected for revenue personnel and the chief minister," an official informed.

Makanikar later reached the police station and dared authorities to book him, he said.

However, his act led to protests by revenue department personnel under Kulkarni's leadership, with those taking part refusing to work till Makanikar was arrested, the official said.

"The protesting revenue department staffers submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer with signatures of 54 talathis, five deputy tehsildars, nine circle officers, 12 revenue clerks, 44 kotwals, and six peons. An FIR was registered against Makanikar on the complaint of deputy tehsildar Pravin Alandkar," he said.

On Friday, Makni residents held a protest at Maroti temple hall alleging that Makanikar and two others were booked under "exaggerated charges".

Villagers have sought the removal of a deputy tehsildar for alleged incitement and also plan to approach the guardian minister.

Farmers in Nilanga tehsil have been reeling under the impact of excessive rains, with three to four feet of water inundating fields and destroying crops.

Flood-affected persons have claimed authorities are yet to carry out 'panchnamas'. PTI COR BNM