Upset over not getting bicycle, boy leaves home; cooks up kidnapping story

Guna (MP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 12-year-old `missing' boy who was found on Saturday morning claimed to have been kidnapped by some persons, but police soon established that he had concocted the story to avoid reprimand, a senior official said.

The Class 7 student was sulking because his parents had refused to get him a bicycle, said Guna City Superintendent of Police Priyanka Mishra.

As he did not return after appearing for an exam at school on Friday, a complaint was lodged. He was found `unconscious' under a bridge near Bilonia village on Saturday morning, the official said.

The boy told police that some people in a car abducted him outside the school after making him smell an intoxicant, and later abandoned him. But police found inconsistencies in his account, said the CSP.

The boy eventually admitted that he had walked towards Bilonia along the highway as he was upset over not being given a bicycle. Due to exhaustion he felt asleep under the bridge, Mishra said.

He also appeared to harbour a grievance that while his sisters' wishes were fulfilled, his demands were ignored, the CSP said.

After counselling, he was handed over to his family, she added. PTI COR LAL KRK