Upset over suspension from college, hotel management student dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Suspended from college, a first-year hotel management student died by suicide after allegedly consuming sleeping pills here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday at a paying guest accommodation in Chandra layout where the student was staying with his friends, they said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. But a few days after his suspension, he had penned his thoughts on a notebook in which he mentioned how he was very disturbed with what had happened in college due to an old matter and the management was not allowing him to return to his classes.

"He was suspended about a month ago citing his behaviour, indiscipline and absence from college. Depressed over this, he allegedly consumed some pills on Thursday which led to his death," a senior police officer said.

Demanding strict action against the college administration, his parents along with others staged a protest outside the college today seeking justice for their son.

His family has alleged that after being suspended, he along with his mother approached the college authorities to appeal for his reinstatement. The victim apologised and sought another chance, but the management did not pay heed and refused to take him back.

They also alleged that he was subjected to physical assault by the college authorities.

Asked about the allegations, the officer said, "We have registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the College authorities. Wr are verifying the allegations and investigation is underway." PTI AMP ROH