Upskilling, intellectual growth key to progress says Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday emphasized the importance of upskilling and intellectual growth for progress, saying that those who enhance their skills will find better employment opportunities.

Addressing an event in Nagaur, he said India has always been a hub of talent and stressed the significance of skill development training provided by the central government.

He also urged children to focus on improving their physical strength.

Bagde was inaugurating the newly constructed Sant Shri Dularam Kularia and Sant Shri Padmaram Kularia Auditorium and Aichuki Devi Gangaram Rathi Hostel buildings at Tejasthali Mundwa.

He also laid the foundation stone for the B.P.Ed. College building and felicitated individuals for their outstanding contributions.

Remembering folk deity Veer Tejaji, the governor called for the promotion of women's education, asserting that girls are excelling in every field today.

Former Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary was also present at the event.