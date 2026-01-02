UPSRTC bus driver traces passenger to return lost bag with cash in Amroha

Amroha (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) A man travelling on a Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) Bus in Amroha district lost his bag, containing a hefty amount of cash and a gold chain, during a passenger transfer. However, the bag was recovered by the bus driver, who went lengths to identify the owner and return the items.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when the bus travelling from Delhi to Noorpur reached Chuchaila with only a few passengers on board, following which the remaining commuters were shifted to another bus fur to a technical issue, officials said.

During the hurried transfer, a passenger, Anmol Tyagi, from Jamna Khas in Amroha district, boarded the other bus, leaving behind his bag on a seat.

When the bus was checked after the transfer, driver Tasleem Ahmed, attached to the Chandpur depot, found the unattended bag while inspecting the empty bus, Station In-Charge of Chandpur Depot Rajkumar said.

Following protocol, Ahmad checked the bag in the presence of witnesses and found Rs 40,000 in cash, a gold chain, a mobile phone, and various personal documents inside it, the officer said.

Ahmad, who has been associated with the UPSRTC for the past two years, told PTI, "The bus was going from Delhi to Noorpur. It was around 6.30 pm, when there were barely 6-7 passengers on my bus. The vehicle was also having some technical problems, so I got the passengers shifted to another bus going towards the same destination." Upon finding the bag, he contacted the bus conductor (who was also travelling with the passengers) to locate the owner of the bag. After identifying a contact number, he reached out to Anmol Tyagi.

When Tyagi proposed sending a representative to collect the items, Ahmad declined, saying he would only return the bag to the owner personally upon verification of his bus tickets.

"It was my duty to return the bag to its rightful owner. I wanted to assure that I give the bag to the actual owner, hence for verification I asked Anmol Tyagi to come get the bag himself and show the bus tickets as proof," the driver said.

Tyagi, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, said he was returning from Bengaluru to his village in Amroha district when he left the bag in the bus. He also confirmed the safe return of his belongings, including the cash.