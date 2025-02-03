UPSSF jawan kills self in Agra

Agra (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old jawan of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) hanged himself in his rented house here, officials said on Monday.

No suicide note was found at the spot and efforts are underway to ascertain the cause of the suicide, police said.

Inspector (Crime) Shailendra of Sikandra police station said, Ajay Singh, was posted in the Agra unit of UPSSF and was assigned to security duty at the civil court premises.

Singh lived in a rented house in Shastripuram with his wife and one-year-old daughter. On Sunday night, he made a noose out of a cloth and hanged himself from a ceiling fan, he said.

“Preliminary information suggests that Ajay and his wife, Anjali, had an argument before the incident. Following the dispute, he died by suicide," the officer said.

There was no suicide note on the spot and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. UPSSF Inspector Mukesh Yadav said, "Ajay was a constable from the 2018 batch and was deployed for security at the civil court premises. He died by suicide at his rented accommodation.” Further legal proceedings are underway, police said. PTI COR KIS ABN ABN OZ OZ