UP:Two inter-state wildlife smugglers arrested, 300 parrots seized

Bareilly (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Two inter-state wildlife smugglers have been arrested and 300 parrots recovered from their possession, a forest official said on Friday.

On a tip off that a wildlife trafficking gang was attempting to pass through Bareilly en route to Delhi, joint teams of forest department and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force were deployed, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Diksha Bhandari said.

The joint team intercepted the smugglers and recovered 300 parrots packed into four large cages from their vehicle on Thursday.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Arslan Khan and Shaquib.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to catching the parrots from various districts, holding them in Bareilly, and then transporting them in cages to Delhi for sale.

The DFO said an investigation into their entire network has been initiated.

Both accused have been sent to jail after being produced in a court.