Urban local body: BJP wins 4 town panchayats, bypolls in two wards in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday swept the general elections held to four town panchayats in Karnataka, which the party termed as a clear rejection of the Congress government's "failures and misgovernance" in the state.

The party has also won bypolls held for one ward each -- at a City Municipal Council in Bengaluru Rural district, and at a town panchayat in Raichur district, respectively.

The elections were held on December 21.

The BJP won 47 of the total 76 wards in -- Bashettihalli (Bengaluru Rural district), Bjape (Dakshina Kannada), Kinnigoli (Dakshina Kannada), and Manki (UttaraKannada) town panchayats, as per the state election commission release.

While the Congress, which is the ruling party in the state, won only 23 wards, JD(S) has won in one, SDPI 3 and others 2, it said.

The BJP also won bypolls held for -- Doddaballapura City Municipal Council (Bengaluru Rural) and Turvihala town panchayats (Raichur).

Out of 19 wards in Bashettihalli town panchayat -- BJP won 14, Congress 3 and JD(S)1; out of 19 wards in Bajpe -- BJP won 11, Congress 4, SDPI 3; out of 18 wards in Kinnigoli -- BJP won 10 and Congress 8; and of 20 wards in Manki -- BJP won 12 and Congress 8.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh in a post on 'X' said, "BJP continues its winning streak in local body elections across the country. Today it is Karnataka, under Congress rule with ballot paper." "Team BJP in Karnataka under State President B Y Vijayendra wins all 5 Town Panchayats (actually 4) & 2 ward by-elections convincingly," he said.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said, through these results, the people of Karnataka have once again reaffirmed their faith in the "Viksit Bharat" vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by choosing development, stability and principled governance.

"The resounding BJP victories in the 4 Urban Local Body (Town Panchayat) elections in Bajpe, Kinnigoli, Manki and Bashettihalli across the Bhatkal, Moodbidre and Doddaballapura Assembly constituencies, along with the two ward by-elections in Doddaballapura and Turvihala, reflect the people's clear rejection of the Congress government's failures and misgovernance in Karnataka," he posted on 'X'.

Even in Bhatkal, represented by a minister from Congress, voters decisively rejected the ruling party, underscoring the strong anti-incumbency sentiment across the state, he said, adding that, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winning candidates and applaud the efforts of our dedicated Karyakartas, the true backbone of BJP. These results clearly indicate the shifting political mood in Karnataka and the growing momentum in favour of BJP." PTI KSU KH