Urban Mobility Conference: Gujarat CM hails Modi for last mile connectivity, 'game changer' BRTS

Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated the '17th Urban Mobility India Conference' in Gandhinagar and said it would be useful for mutual exchange of ideas among states.

In his address at the conference being held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Patel said cities are getting equipped with last mile connectivity and seamless urban mobility solutions thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the inaugural function, Patel said, "The conference will prove useful for mutual exchange of ideas on initiatives adopted by states in the urban mobility sector. India has become the fifth largest economy today. Urbanisation, along with social, economic, industrial growth over a period of 10 years, played a key role in achieving that feat." Gujarat has achieved many goals in urban development and urban mobility sector under the guidance of PM Modi in the last 23 years, he added.

It was Modi, as Gujarat CM, who started allocating a considerable budget for urban development, ensuring development works do not stop due to lack of funds, he said.

The introduction of BRTS in Ahmedabad under Modi as Gujarat CM proved to be a 'game changer' for daily commuters, Patel said.

In line with the PM's target of turning the country carbon net-zero by 2070, Gujarat has also taken several steps towards clean and green urban mobility, such as electric and CNG-powered buses for public transport, Patel said.

The three day conference-cum-exhibition has been organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. PTI PJT BNM