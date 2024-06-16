'Urban Naxals' have entered some NGOs and are spreading false narratives, says CM Shinde

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said "urban Naxals" have infiltrated some NGOs and are setting up false narratives against the government.

Addressing a rally for BJP Konkan Graduates constituency candidate Niranjan Davkhare in the MLC polls, he asked NDA functionaries to be alert and not smug like in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, which the ruling alliance was expected to win resoundingly but ended up with an underwhelming performance.

"Naxals are not just in Gadchiroli. Urban Naxals have entered NGOs and have systematically set up false narratives against the government. While not all NGOs are problematic, some are clearly anti-government. They actively spread falsehoods about our (ruling) alliance," Shinde said.

Attacking the opposition parties, he said their efforts to undermine the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre failed in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Our mandate is secure and Narendra Modi is prime minister for a third term. Their (opposition) attempts to destabilise us were futile," the CM asserted.

Lauding Davkhare for his work in the Konkan region, Shinde said he would win comfortably. PTI COR BNM