Urban planners to convene for 73rd national conference in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI) The 73rd National Town and Country Planners Conference will be held in the city from January 10 to 12, the organisers said here on Wednesday.

The gathering will bring together urban planners and policymakers to explore ways to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in India's cities and rural areas, with a focus on technology-driven solutions.

"Intelligent, Digital Spatial Planning and Governance" is the focal theme of the conference, organised by the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), New Delhi, with the support of the Kerala Local Self Government Department (LSGD) here.

The meet will deliberate on a host of live topics relating to urban and country development including technological advancements, the effectiveness of smart cities, finances of local bodies and mitigating the impact of climatic challenges, ITPI president N K Patel told a press conference here.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh will inaugurate the conference on January 10.

ITPI is the premier institution of qualified urban planners in the country which came into existence in 1951 with the vision to promote dynamic, inclusive and integrated town and country planning practice, education, research and institutional mechanisms for vibrant, sustainable and resilient spatio-economic development of towns, cities and regions.

"The NTCP Conference is being held in Kerala, the famed God's Own Country,' after a gap of 18 years. The conference will come out with insights and perspectives that will contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat and the goal of the country growing into a USD 5 trillion economy," ITPI Secretary General V P Kulshrestha said.

Over the past decade, urbanisation has undergone a significant transformation with the deep integration of technology into urban planning. The introduction of GIS-based planning in both urban and rural areas has brought a paradigm shift to spatial planning, he said, highlighting the importance of the central theme of the meet.

Significantly, town planners from across the country are assembling in the city at a time when climate change is posing grim challenges in its various manifestations like urban floods, landslides and storms.

With an extensive coastline and vast river systems, India faces significant risks from climate change. The conference will consider this issue prominently, and come out with an action plan to address its impact on spatial planning, Kulshrestha said.

The experts at the meet will offer their insights on the adoption of technology-driven innovations that have transformed the planning process, making it more efficient, data-driven, and citizen-centric, organisers said.

Geospatial technologies, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, cloud-based platforms, Virtual and Augmented Reality, and flexible and adaptive planning, which have a crucial role to play in India's futuristic advancement, are among the topics to be covered by the meet.

Enhancing the vibrancy and sustainability of local bodies, leveraging renewable energy, water conservation, and waste management for sustainable planning will be deliberated by the meet, they said.

Besides the plenary session on the focal theme, there will be technical sessions on topics like Techno-Urbanism, Municipal Fiscal Health, and Blue-Green Economy and Resilient Future, the organisers added.