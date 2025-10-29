Urdu most beautiful language; Hindu-Muslim harmony vital for progress: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday described Urdu as "the most beautiful language in the world" and said harmony between Hindus and Muslims is essential for the country's progress and unity.

Speaking at the 105th Foundation Day celebrations of Jamia Millia Islamia, he praised the university for reflecting India's composite culture and democratic spirit.

"The university's motto song beautifully reflects the values of our nation. I would like to remind you that Mahatma Gandhi and great luminaries such as Sarojini Naidu supported this university when it was being established," the minister said.

Lauding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the university, Rijiju said he was "highly impressed" with its academic record and national ranking.

Emphasising the importance of open debate in a democracy, he said, "In our democracy, people express their views aggressively, which sometimes creates polarisation. But that is not necessarily bad so long as it does not harm the country." Rijiju noted that while Parliament often witnesses noisy debates, it remains the best platform for diverse opinions to be expressed.

"As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, it is sometimes tough to run the House; but chaos in Parliament is a sign of a vibrant democracy," he said, adding that despite disruptions, crucial legislation is eventually passed "in the interest of the nation".

The minister also underlined India's constitutional strength and diversity. "Because of the Constitution, we will be safe, as it covers every aspect of a problem and provides a solution for it," he said.

Rijiju added that maintaining social harmony is a collective responsibility.

"Of the six recognised minorities, Muslims form about 80 per cent. It is the responsibility of the larger communities -- Hindus and Muslims -- to ensure harmony. If they live in peace, then all other smaller communities will also continue to contribute to the growth of the country. Jamia Millia Islamia is the best symbol from where such a message can go out," he said.