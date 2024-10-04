Urdu to be taught in identified schools in Himachal: Minorities commission's member

Shimla, Oct 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to start Urdu language as an optional subject from class 6th to 8th in identified schools.

This was stated by Member of the National Commission for Minorities Syed Shahezadi on Friday while chairing a review meeting to discuss the welfare programmes for minorities being implemented under the Prime Minister's New 15 Point Programme for Minorities.

Shahezadi said that efforts are being made for enhancing educational opportunities for minorities, ensuring an equitable share for them in economic activities and employment.

She emphasised that improving minorities' conditions of living through existing and new schemes and enhanced credit support for self-empowerment is also being ensured under this programme.

"Scholarships under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Merit-cum-means scholarship scheme and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme have also being implemented for the students belonging to minority communities" she said.

It was further appraised that under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), 28 self-help groups (SHGs) have been formed for women from minority communities and concerted efforts are being made to empower them economically.

"The Himachal Pradesh Minority Finance and Development Corporation has disbursed term loans of Rs 100.58 crore to 3,498 beneficiaries of minority communities for self-employment. Besides, educational loans of Rs 1.63 crore have also been given to 37 beneficiaries," she said. PTI COR MNK MNK