Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday came out in support of his sister Rohini Acharya following her recent public allegations of humiliation by her brother Tejashwi Yadav and the latter's aide Sanjay Yadav, and also urged the Centre and the Bihar government to order a probe if his parents were subjected to any form of mental harassment.

The former Bihar minister, who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat, voiced his sentiments in support of his sister Rohini Acharya in a post on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bihar government to investigate if his parents have been subjected to any form of mental harassment.

"It is being said that some people, Jaichands, are making attempts to keep my parents Lalu Prasad ji and my mother under mental and physical pressure. If there is even a shred of truth in this, then this is not just an attack on my family, it is a direct blow to the very soul of the RJD.

"I request the PM, Amit Shah ji, and the Bihar government that an impartial, strict, and immediate investigation be conducted in the matter," he said in a social media post shared from his Janshakti Janta Dal's account.

Irregularities in ticket distribution, giving tickets in exchange for money, and the collusive politics of flatterers have ignored those pillars who dedicated themselves day and night to build the RJD over the years, he wrote.

Today, these same Jaichands, driven by greed and sycophancy, are destroying both the family and the organisation, he said.

"My father is already unwell, he absolutely cannot bear such pressure. I also request the government that if anyone has misbehaved, pushed or manhandled, hurled filthy abuses, or inflicted mental/physical harassment on my sister, my mother, or my father, then people such as Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Nemat Khan and Pritam Yadav must immediately be booked and FIRs should be registered against them," he wrote.

In another post on his X handle, Yadav wrote, "I will not tolerate the insult to our sister under any circumstances... Jaichands will have to pay the price for their misdeeds... they will have to face the consequences."

"Whatever has happened with Rohni didi has shaken me. I tolerated whatever happened to me, but I can't tolerate this insult to my sister. It's unacceptable and unbearable," Yadav said.

"I must tell all these Jaichands... If they target our family, people of Bihar will never forgive them," he added.

Acharya on Sunday alleged that she has been "sworn at" and accused of extracting "crores of rupees and a party ticket" in exchange for a "filthy kidney" that she gave to her ailing father.

A day after having left for Delhi, claiming that she had been "driven out" of her parents' home by the cohorts of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, the 47-year-old shared lurid details of what took place at their place after the party suffered a debacle in the Bihar assembly polls.

In a couple of posts on her X handle, Acharya alleged, "I was sworn at (gandi galiyan di gayi)", and was "accused of having given my filthy (gandi) kidney to my father" in exchange for "crores of rupees and a party ticket".

कल एक बेटी, एक बहन , एक शादीशुदा महिला , एक माँ को जलील किया गया , गंदी गालियाँ दी गयीं , मारने के लिए चप्पल उठाया गया , मैंने अपने आत्मसम्मान से समझौता नहीं किया, सच का समर्पण नहीं किया , सिर्फ और सिर्फ इस वजह से मुझे बेइज्जती झेलनी पडी ..

कल एक बेटी मजबूरी में अपने रोते हुए… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025

Acharya, who had donated a kidney to Prasad a few years ago, had contested last year's Lok Sabha polls, unsuccessfully, from Saran.

In her emotionally charged posts, she rued having made the sacrifice to save her father's life "without caring for the approval of my husband and my in-laws or for the well-being of my three children".

In a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, her father's heir apparent, and Sanjay Yadav, she said, "May all married women, if they have a brother, never take such a step. They should ask their brother to donate his own kidney or that of a Haryanvi friend."