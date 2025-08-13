Urge everyone to unite despite political and ideological differences: Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Aug 13 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday urged everyone to unite despite political and ideological differences to establish peace and ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual Patriots Day celebrations, Singh told reporters, "Despite knowing they would be defeated, Yubraj Tikendrajit, Thangal General, Chirai Naga, and others fought a war with the British. Patriots Day is a commemoration of that historic event. Manipur is the legacy of those forefathers." He added, "We should all unite concerning the issues of the state, even though there are ideological differences in politics and others. We have to establish peace in the state and live together. I am appealing to the people for this as well." "Though there is no popular government now, the MLAs and all of us are working along with the governor and officers to restore peace," Singh added.

Earlier, Singh, along with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, MLAs, and senior officials, paid floral tributes to Bir Tikendrajit and other heroes at the state-level function commemorating the fallen freedom fighters of the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

Patriots Day is annually observed in the state on August 13 to commemorate the hanging of Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General in 1891 for waging war against the British Raj. PTI COR MNB