Urge govt to adopt balanced and humane pollution policy: Transporters

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A section of transporters on Monday appealed to the CAM and Delhi government to adopt a "scientific, balanced and humane" pollution policy to protect education and employment.

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association, said the stringent anti-pollution curbs were hurting business and leading to losses.

He said they have submitted a memorandum of demands to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"We urge the Commission for Air Quality Management, central government and state governments to adopt a scientific, balanced and humane pollution policy that protects both the environment and employment," Samrat added.

Samrat demanded that the government should allow BS-IV vehicles to ply till they reach the end of their life.

"The government should hold stakeholder consultation before any policy decision. They should respect the Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) issued by the government. Heavy challans, seizures and enforcement harassment are pushing transporter families into financial crisis," he added.

Samrat suggested that if a vehicle is genuinely polluting, the authorities should cancel the PUC.

"Middle-class and small operators suffer the most, while large fleet owners manage to survive. Tourism and the local economy are badly affected due to restrictions on tourist taxis and buses. There was no proper scrappage policy, subsidy, or buy-back scheme that was provided before imposing bans," he alleged.

Since last week, the government has implemented the rule that vehicles not meeting BS-VI norms will not be allowed to enter Delhi. Electric, CNG and vehicles involved in essential services have been exempted from these curbs. PTI SLB HIG