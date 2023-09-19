Urge parliamentarians to engage in meaningful and positive debates: LS Speaker Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged parliamentarians to engage in meaningful and positive debates while making laws and fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of the country to make India a developed nation.

Addressing a function at the Central Hall of Parliament to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and dream of making India a developed nation by 2047, he said, "The people of the country are looking towards us with new hopes as we move forward on this dream and we should help realise their aspirations and fulfil their expectations."

"There should be meaningful and positive discussions so that Parliament can play a significant role in making our country more capable and prosperous and take it towards a developed nation," he said.

Birla said that in the 75 years of the glorious journey of parliamentary democracy, one has seen several revolutionary changes. "But, today the people of the country are aspiring for a new India and people's hopes and aspirations from Parliament have grown," he added.

"In such a situation, it is our responsibility to realise their hopes, expectations and aspirations. Today as we move to the new building, this is the occasion to reaffirm our commitment towards making the country a developed nation," Birla noted.

"It is our resolve that we will fulfil these aspirations through collective discussion in this parliamentary democracy and through dialogue, hard work and with the participation of the entire country," the Speaker said.

He said as the world's largest parliamentary democracy, "our responsibility has increased and that is why it is important that our Parliament discusses all issues, makes laws through collective and meaningful discussions and plays an important role in making the country more capable and prosperous to fulfil the dream of a developed nation".