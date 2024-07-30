Urge PM to bring back Netaji's 'remains' from Japan: Grandnephew appeals to Rahul, Kharge

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Tuesday appealed to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the "mortal remains" of Netaji from Tokyo's Renkoji temple.

In separate letters to Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Congress president, Bose sought their intervention and persuasion upon the central government on the matter.

Bose appealed to them to impress upon the PM and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to "facilitate the long overdue transfer of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's mortal remains from Tokyo to India." The former vice president of the West Bengal BJP had also written to Modi on Sunday over the matter.

"My humble appeal to you is to bring back the mortal remains of Netaji from Renkoji to India by August 18, 2024," he had said in the letter to Modi.

Bose had also sought a “final statement” from the central government on the issue so that “false narratives” about Netaji are laid to rest. PTI AMR RBT