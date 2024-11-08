Urge Sonia Gandhi to coach Rahul as without training he is like an unguided missile: Himanta

Ranchi, Nov 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday equated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an "unguided missile" and urged former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to train him.

Sarma, who is also the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, expressed concern over the safety of tribals in the state, claiming they are facing a more serious threat compared to the tribals in Manipur.

"I urge Sonia Gandhi to train Rahul Gandhi, as an uncontrolled missile becomes unguided," Sarma said and accused him of trying to divide tribals, Dalits, and OBCs.

Talking to reporters, he claimed that while tribal population in Manipur was increasing, it was dipping in Jharkhand due to rampant infiltration.

"Condition of tribals in Jharkhand is worse than Manipur....Rahul Gandhi never visited infiltration-hit areas such as Bhognadih and Gaibathan," he said.

"No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously...Our election agenda focuses on JMM-led coalition’s exploitation of 'Maati, Beti, Roti' in Jharkhand," Sarma added.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the BJP refers to tribals as "Vanvasis," Sarma clarified, "We consider tribals as Adivasis. BJP leaders always use the term Adivasi with respect." Taking to X, he said Rahul Gandhi came to Jharkhand but did not say a single word about infiltrators. "Rahul Gandi is anti-tribal and anti-OBC. His INDIA alliance government did not fulfill the promises made to OBCs," he posted on X.

The Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23. PTI NAM/SAN SAN MNB