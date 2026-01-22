Urgent need to boost road infra, improve mobility in difficult terrain: Cong after J-K accident

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge stressing the urgent need to strengthen road infrastructure, improve mobility in difficult terrain and take road-safety measures to prevent such heartbreaking incidents.

An armoured vehicle of the Army carrying troops for an anti-terror operation plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others, officials said.

The accident took place at the 9,000-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road around noon when the driver of the bulletproof vehicle, Casspir, lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

Congress president Kharge said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic vehicle accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, in which several Army jawans made the supreme sacrifice and many others were injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones." "The nation stands united with deep sorrow and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a speedy recovery. Several such instances have happened in the past. There is an urgent need to strengthen road infrastructure, improve mobility in difficult terrain, and (implement) road safety measures to prevent such heartbreaking losses," he said on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of several brave soldiers and injuries to many others due to an Army vehicle falling into a gorge in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely heartbreaking.

He paid tributes to the deceased and hoped for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.

"In this hour of grief, we all stand with the bereaved families of our valiant soldiers," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the death of several soldiers due to an Army vehicle falling into a deep gorge in Doda is extremely heartbreaking.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers," she said in a post on X in Hindi.