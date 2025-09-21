Urgent need to nurture peace in increasingly polarised world: Abdullah on Int'l Peace Day

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said there is an urgent need to nurture peace, understanding and unity in an "increasingly fractured and polarised world." "Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is the presence of justice, dignity and opportunity for all. On this day, we are reminded that humanity must rise above hatred, intolerance, and violence to create a world where dialogue triumphs over discord," he said, while extending greetings on the occasion of the International Day of Peace.

Reflecting on the "unwavering resilience" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the NC chief said, "Our land has been a crucible of resilience, where people have suffered and survived through decades of uncertainty and unrest".

"It is our collective duty to ensure that the voices of peace overpower the echoes of division. Let us resolve today to stand together, beyond all differences, for a future rooted in compassion, mutual respect, and religious tolerance," he said.

Urging the youth to lead the movement for peace and harmony, he added that the younger generation holds the key to shaping a world where coexistence is not a dream but a daily reality.

"I urge them to build bridges of understanding and to resist the forces that seek to divide us," Abdullah said. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ