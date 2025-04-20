Urinated on, sexually assaulted by two men, alleges Dalit youth in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old Dalit youth from Sikar district of Rajasthan has alleged that he was beaten, urinated on and sexually assaulted by two men, police said on Sunday.

They said the incident took place in Sikar's Fatehpur area on April 8 but an FIR was lodged in the matter on April 16 after the teenager's family lodged a police complaint.

"We have registered an FIR in the matter. Medical examination of the victim has been done and his statement has been recorded. The matter is being investigated," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arvind Kumar said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

According to the complaint, the youth stepped out to watch a wedding procession in his village on April 8 when the two accused called him to a bus stand on the pretext of some work.

The two then took him to a secluded location and hit him, including on his private parts, forced him to remove his clothes and performed unnatural sex on him, the complaint stated.

"They were drunk. They hit me with a bottle, urinated on me and used casteist slurs," the victim alleged, adding that the accused also recorded a video of their acts and "threatened" to share it on social media if he told anyone about the incident.

According to the complainant, the accused intended to harm his father, who is currently abroad.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully targeted the BJP government over the incident, saying that it has exposed the real law and order situation in the state.

"The trauma was so severe that the young man was unable to register a complaint for eight days," Gehlot said.

Jully said, "This is the reality of today's Rajasthan. A Dalit youth was kidnapped, beaten, sodomised, urinated upon and threatened. It is not a film scene, it is a shameful reality." PTI AG DIV DIV