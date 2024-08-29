Urine stench a thing of past: Chennai's Marina beckons visitors with clean and hygienic toilets

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) For residents of Chennai, the yellow-sand Marina beach with its towering lighthouse has long been a favourite evening hangout where frolicking waves lap the feet and a gentle sea breeze caresses the face. And then there was something else that hit you too: the stench from unhygienic public restrooms.

That is a thing of the past now.

The vast stretch abutting the Madras University, government offices and even the Secretariat nearby is scripting a new story in providing accessible, hygienic, and safe public toilets under a Greater Chennai Corporation initiative called the Singara (charming) Chennai 2.0 campaign. Under the project, the local municipal body has commissioned the Chennai-based DRRSB PCT One PVT LTD to make toilets under the Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

"Whether it's Sunday or a national holiday, public toilets can never be kept closed. They have to be operational round the clock and we have been doing everything to sustain the spirit of the campaign Singara Chennai by ensuring comfort to the users," says Michael James, Chief Operating Officer of DRRSB PCT One Pvt Ltd.

These free to use toilets, providing more than 3,000 seats, are designed with glass panels in the roof for optimal lighting, and are well maintained. There are separate toilets for men, women, transgenders, and the differently abled. The women's toilet is equipped with a feeding room for mothers and a separate bin for disposing of napkins. Plans are on to install sanitary pad vending machines.

A positive impact of the project was to bring about a behavioral change among the local youth, especially those from the slums of Annai Sathya Nagar. It is perhaps a largest slum with a population of about 5,000 persons. There was no proper toilet facility in the area previously and the public could not walk on parts of the beach due to open defecation.

"We readied a volleyball field in the area and this weaned away the youth from indulging in acts aimed at derailing the toilet construction project. They started showing interest and began to play in the field. We even erected a fence around for the players," Michael said.

DRRSB currently employs more than 350 residents from the slums as janitors, which has ensured stable monthly income and dignity to them. Also, this has motivated the other residents to keep the toilets clean.

The work on the Chennai toilet project commenced in September 2023 covering Corporation Zones 5, 6, and 9 (Marina area only) aiming to provide 3,270 seats across these zones. Over 2,500 seats have been renovated, refurbished or rebuilt as per needs. Ninety locations have been identified to construct 662 additional seats in the three zones and of them 300 have been completed and work is underway to complete the remaining seats.

New construction was carried out with the expertise from institutions like the IIT and the Green Council to ensure optimal ventilation and minimal carbon footprint.

As per the agreement, the firm was given one year for constructing, repairing, revamping or refurbishment of existing toilets, standalone urinals, and modular toilets and for constructing new toilets at locations specified by the corporation. It was given an eight-year period for operation and maintenance.

This project is structured as a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), where the contractor is compensated for expenses over eight years, including interest. This model encourages long-term, sustainable solutions for toilet maintenance, marking a pioneering approach by GCC.

The "Chennai Toilets" initiative has significantly improved the lives of both janitors and the general public. The contractor operates a two-shift response team to ensure timely maintenance and cleanliness, complemented by a deep cleaning team equipped with advanced tools.

A dedicated call centre manages feedback, complaints, and suggestions, while Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns educate the local community on supporting the initiative.

Janitors, who previously operated under unorganised systems, now receive regular salaries, insurance, and financial support for the education of their children. This project has also employed local residents, including transgender individuals, further promoting inclusivity.

"The urinals and toilets are not only useful but also well-maintained. Any issues that arise are promptly addressed by the maintenance team," said K Mahendran, bus driver at Kundrathur bus depot.

The public toilets benefit even the shopkeepers in the area.

Swetha, a janitor says, "working here has changed my life. As a transgender person, I feel safe and supported, and I take pride in maintaining a clean environment for the public." Another janitor Veerammal says that "after 15 years in this field, receiving a regular salary has motivated me to continue doing this good work." At present the work to construct toilet on pre-cast model behind the lighthouse, labour statue, and another near the swimming pool is on.

These toilets are absolutely free and the public need not even tip the staff manning the restrooms. On the anvil is to come up with a campaign saying "no fee, just free." Senior corporation officials appreciated the work executed by the firm which has a dedicated team of engineers, electricians, and plumbers to promptly attend to any emergency. Efforts are now on to obtain green certification for these toilets.