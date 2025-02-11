US Air Force Band to perform at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific's ensemble, Final Approach, will perform at Aero India 2025 to celebrate Indo-US ties through music.

To kick off their tour, the band delivered a rock concert at Christ University today.

According to the US Consulate, the band will perform at Aero India on February 13-14.

The 10-member ensemble will also conduct workshops with talented Indian musicians to share their musical expertise.

"Performing in Bengaluru is an incredible experience. The energy and enthusiasm of the audience are overwhelming. We look forward to engaging with young audiences in Bengaluru through workshops and performing at Aero India during the public days to highlight the achievements of the arts in America," US Air Force Senior Airman, Brian Ellerman said, in a statement.

"We are honoured to be part of this celebration of the US-India partnership," he added. PTI AMP SSK SA