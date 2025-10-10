US ambassador-designate Gor visiting India

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor is undertaking a six-day visit to New Delhi, days after his appointment was confirmed by the Senate.

Gor is accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas for the trip from October 9 to 14, according to the US State Department.

The visit to New Delhi by the two American officials came amid efforts by the two countries to find ways to firm up a trade deal.

"US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to 14," the US State Department said.

It said Gor and Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.

"The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," it added.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

However, the recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have raised hopes for a positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal.

India and the US have recently resumed negotiations for the trade deal after a brief hiatus of a few weeks.

Gor, the White House personnel director and a loyal member of President Donald Trump's inner circle, was nominated as the next American envoy to India in August.

In his reaction, Gor had said he was "beyond grateful" to Trump for showing "incredible trust and confidence" in nominating him to be his next US ambassador to India and the special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

The US Senate this week has confirmed the appointment.

American officials said Gor will not present his credentials as the US envoy during his stay in New Delhi this time. PTI MPB ZMN