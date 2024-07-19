US Ambassador Eric Garcetti hails expanding US-India partnership

Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti who celebrated the 248th U.S. National Day here, hailed the expanding U.S.-India partnership, particularly in the domains of space exploration and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Presiding over the event hosted by the U.S. Consulate General Chennai on Thursday, Garcetti underscored the strategic alliance between the two nations, highlighting their collaborative ventures in space technology and STEM education.

The American National Day, also referred to as the Fourth of July in the United States, commemorates the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

He lauded South India's pivotal role in advancing these initiatives, especially the U.S.-India space collaboration on NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission. He also spoke about sending an Indian in a U.S. rocket to the International Space Station, a release here said on Friday.

“Space takes away and adds to who we are. It takes away our narrow identities and connects us across borders and oceans," the Ambassador said and added "it’s building the special relationship here in the Indo-Pacific, but it also makes us greater than that by becoming one single human family together.” He was thrilled to be back in Chennai with friends and partners celebrating America's 248th birthday and the extraordinary growth of the US-India friendship, he said.

"From the upcoming launch of the NISAR satellite to the first-ever commercial space symposium in Bengaluru, our space cooperation is just one example of the boundless potential of the #USIndia partnership, #USIndiaFWD #USIndiaFWDforSpace #STEM," Garcetti said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who represented Chief Minister M K Stalin at the event, said the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai served as a vital bridge of communication and cooperation.

"The collaboration with the American Consulate enhances our educational system by integrating global perspectives, research, and best practices. As we commemorate the milestone in American history, let us reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship between Tamil Nadu and the United States," he said.

U.S. Consul General in Chennai Chris Hodges and guest of honor actor Kamal Haasan were also present and emphasized the multifaceted nature of U.S.-India relations, particularly in advancing space technology and STEM education.

At the event, emerging singer Aaina Padiath sung the U.S. National Anthem, and vocalist Pavithra Chari sung the Indian National Anthem. PTI JSP ROH