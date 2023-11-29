US Ambassador Garcetti visits Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Wednesday inaugurated a museum in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat that is aimed at preserving India-US World War II history. The envoy said the museum is a testament to the significant role the people of the region continue to play in "defending peace and democratic principles".

"Hello Arunachal Pradesh! Excited for my first trip here, and am captivated by the warmth of the people. The landscapes in Pasighat are stunning! #USIndiaTogether," Garcetti said on X.

His visit to Arunachal Pradesh assumes significance as foreign envoys generally skip travelling to Arunachal Pradesh as Beijing takes strong note of such trips.

China has been laying claims over Arunachal Pradesh saying it is part of Southern Tibet.

New Delhi has consistently been rejecting such claims, asserting that the state is an integral part of India. After inaugurating 'The Hump: WW2 Museum' in Pasighat, Garcetti said, "Honored to inaugurate 'The Hump: WW2 Museum' in Pasighat. This incredible site, dedicated to preserving our US-India shared World War II history -- the remarkable Allied Forces aerial supply route and the bravery of those who took to the air to save lives." "This museum is a testament to the significant role the people of this region continue to play in defending peace and democratic principles and our ongoing US-India partnership," he wrote on X. PTI MPB ZMN