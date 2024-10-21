US Ambassador to India meets Rajasthan CM in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma here on Monday, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Sharma invited Garcetti and American investors to the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' to be held from December 9 to 11, it said.

According to the statement, the chief minister said the state has immense potential for investment in renewable energy, mining, IT and manufacturing sectors.

The state ranks first in the country in the field of solar and wind energy, he underlined.

A new tourism policy is being introduced by the state government, in which investors will be given several benefits, Sharma said.

Work is being done in the fields of skill development, IT, infrastructure and defence technology creating opportunities for investors in these areas, he said.

The chief minister emphasised that the state can foster partnerships with the US in fields like sustainable development, green technology, healthcare and medical research, and tourism.

Sharma also invited American universities to set up campuses in Rajasthan and work in the field of data centres.

The US Ambassador expressed America's desire for cooperation in the fields of women's development, energy, urban development, and sports among others, the statement said. PTI AG RHL