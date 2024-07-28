US anticipates over 18 lakh visitors from India in 2024: Envoy Pavek

Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) US Consul General in Kolkata Melinda Pavek on Sunday said over 18 lakh people from India are expected to visit the United States this year.

She emphasised the importance of the US-India ties and the role of people-to-people connections in strengthening it.

"This year, we anticipate more than 18 lakh people from India will travel to the United States, further growing the ties between our nations," Pavek said after inaugurating the new Visa Application Center (VAC) here.

The facility at Pataka House on Mirza Ghalib Street has nearly twice the number of intake windows to speed up processing times for customers, compared to the previous one at Jasmine Tower, the US consulate here said in a statement.

Pavek said both the countries recognise the immense potential in collaborating across critical and emerging sectors such as technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and space exploration.

"Streamlined visa processes and facilities that prioritise efficiency and transparency facilitate these collaborations, empowering Indians and Americans to explore new ventures and partnerships," she said.

Jeffrey Miles, the visa coordinator for the US Mission in India, noted the growing interest in travelling to the United States and praised consular officials for their efforts in reducing wait times.

"In 2023, the US embassy and consulates in India processed a record-breaking 14 lakh US visas, including over 7 lakh visitor visas, demonstrating the strong interest in travel and cultural exchanges between the two countries," he said. PTI AMR MNB