US Army chief, others visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Chief of Staff of the US Army General Randy George on Tuesday visited a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi here and paid tribute to him at the Martyr's Column.

He attended the opening of the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conference (IPACC) hosted in Delhi in the morning.

Besides Gen George, several chiefs of armies were among the delegates at the two-day conference. The US Army is the co-host of the conference.

Vijay Goel, Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti welcomed the US Army chief and other guests.

The US Army chief and others saw the exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi and the room where Mahatma Gandhi had spent the last 144 days of his life at the old Birla House, before his assassination, Goel's office said in a statement.

The Martyr’s Column marks the site of his assassination on January 30, 1948.

Goel said khadi stole and autobiography of Gandhi was presented to members of the delegation. PTI KND CK