US author Nathalie Handal, others to attend 3-day Kolkata Literature Festival at book fair ground

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) US author of Palestinian origin, Nathalie Handal, will attend the 11th edition of the Kolkata Literature Festival to be held from February 6 to February 8 at the Kolkata International Bookfair Ground.

The book fair was inaugurated on January 28 and will be held till February 9 in Salt Lake near here.

Across the three days of the literature festival, there will be 15 sessions with over 50 participants including poetry, music and dance performances, Director of KLF Sujata Sen said on Wednesday.

In memory of celebrated Bengali litterateur Samaresh Majumdar, a 'Smriti Somman' with a financial value of Rs 50,000 will be presented by his daughters to director-actor Anjan Dutta.

Nathalie Handal, also a poet and playwright, and other esteemed dignitaries like poet Subodh Sarkar and theatre personality-turned-minister Bratya Basu will be engaged in a discussion on contemporary socio-political and literary situation of the world and country at one session.

An important highlight of this festival is 'Banijye Basati Bangali,' (Bengalis and their skill in business).

This segment will feature renowned Bengali business tycoons, including Satyam Roychowdhury, Suvro Chandra, Shiladitya Chaudhury and Pratik Chandra.