US, China, France, other countries express condolences over loss of lives in Kerala landslides

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Several countries, including the US, China, Germany and the Netherlands on Friday offered condolences over the loss of lives in Wayanad landslides, even as Kerala struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

Over 200 people have died and 264 injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district of the southern state three days ago, the district administration said.

As Kerala, known world over as a tourism heaven with a tagline of 'God's Own Country' struggled to come to terms with the aftermaths of the disaster, condolences poured in from many foreign countries.

Foreign ministries or foreign ministers of various countries took to X to express solidarity with India over the Wayanad tragedy.

India has acknowledged the message of solidarity shared by these countries.

"Saddened to learn of the massive landslides in the #Wayanad district, #Kerala which caused loss of lives, injuries & extensive damages. My deepest condolences & sincere sympathies to the bereaved families. @DrSJaishankar," Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to Mirzoyan's post wrote on X, "Thank you FM @AraratMirzoyan." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE also posted on X in solidarity.

"#UAE expresses solidarity with #India and conveys condolences over victims of landslides in Kerala," it wrote.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged the message and said, "Thank you @mofauae. We appreciate your message of support and solidarity." Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China also posted a message on X.

"China expresses deep condolences over the lives lost in the massive landslides in the Indian state of #Kerala and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wish those who are injured speedy recovery," the spokesperson wrote on the social media platform.

The MEA spokesperson acknowledged the message with a thanks and added that it appreciated its message of support and solidarity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia posted on X: "Our deepest condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones in the devastating landslides in the State of Kerala, India. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured and hope for success in the ongoing rescue efforts @MEAIndia #WayanadLandslide #Wayanad #Kerala".

"Thank you @Latvian_MFA. We appreciate your message of support and solidarity," Jaiswal wrote in response.

Kingdom of Jordan and Kingdom of Bahrain also posted messages in solidarity.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry wrote: "Egypt expresses its full solidarity with the friendly government & people of India following the landslides in Wayanad. Egypt extends its sincere condolences to the victims' families & wishes a speedy recovery to the injured @DrSJaishankar." The German Foreign Office posted on X: "Sincere condolences on the tragic loss of life in the #Keralalandslide, southern India. Heartfelt sympathy for the families of the deceased, our thoughts are with the injured." Jaiswal responded, "Thank you @GermanyDiplo. We appreciate your message of support and solidarity." From the US, the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs posted the solidarity message.

"Deeply saddened by the recent massive landslides in the Wayanad District, Kerala, resulting in many missing, injured, and lives lost. Our condolences to those affected by this tragedy," it posted.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry posted a message saying, "We are saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the landslides in Kerala, India. Our sincere condolences on the loss of loved ones and our thoughts are with those injured." French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has posted a solidarity message in Thursday.

"After a landslide in Kerala state that has killed over 100 people and injured many others, France offers its full support to the people and government of India in the face of this disaster. France sends its condolences to the victims' families and expresses full solidarity with #India in this difficult time," it wrote.

"Thank you @francediplo_EN. We appreciate your message of support and solidarity," the MEA posted in response on X on Friday.