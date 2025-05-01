US committed to cooperation with India against terrorism: Rubio after talks with Jaishankar

New Delhi: The US is committed to cooperation with India to confront terrorism, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a phone conversation that came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

On his part, Jaishankar told Rubio that the perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," the external affairs minister said on 'X' on Thursday.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 attack that killed 26 civilians, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

The US State Department said Rubio "expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism."

"He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia," it said.