US Congressional delegation arrives in Dharamsala for meeting with Dalai Lama

Dharamsala (HP), Jun 18 (PTI) A US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Tuesday to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Apart from McCaul, the delegation consisted of six more prominent US Congressional members namely Nancy Pelosi (Speaker Emerita), Mariannette Miller, Gregory Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern, and Ami Bera.

The delegation is on a two-day visit here and will meet the Dalai Lama on Wednesday morning, officials said.

After arrival at the Gaggal Airport here, McCaul expressed enthusiasm about the visit and said, "We are excited to meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama and to talk about many things, including the bill which passed by Congress basically says that the United states of America stands with the people of Tibet." Asked if US President Joe Biden will sign the bill, McCaul said, "Yes, he will." High-level officials from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), including Dolma Tsering, the Exile Tibetan Minister for the Department of Information and International Relations, greeted the Congressional delegation at the airport.