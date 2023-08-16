US Congressional delegation meets Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A US Congressional delegation on Wednesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed ways to further expand India-US global strategic partnership.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz, co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, are leading the delegation.

The American lawmakers attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Tuesday.

"A good interaction with US Congressional delegation today. Glad they could join as we celebrated #IndependenceDay. Discussed the transformation underway in India, especially its outcomes of better governance," Jaishankar said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"Shared our aspirations and expectations for Amritkaal. Also exchanged views on our advancing bilateral partnership. Shared perspectives on the global situation and our collaboration on multilateral, regional and global issues," he added. PTI MPB ZMN