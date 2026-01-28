US Congressional delegation pitches for deeper bilateral defence ties

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A bipartisan US Congressional delegation held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh with a focus on boosting the overall trajectory of India-US defence and strategic partnership.

The delegation led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Michael Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith was on a five-day visit to New Delhi from Saturday amid continuing strain in ties between the two countries.

The meetings focused on expanding defence cooperation, accelerating defence technology collaboration, and identifying opportunities to enhance co-development and co-production between the US and India in support of shared security objectives, according to the US embassy.

They had wide ranging discussions including the recently concluded 10-year Major Defence Partnership framework agreement with emphasis on strengthening cooperation in the field of defence industry, the defence ministry said after the delegation's meeting with Defence Secretary Singh.

The pact, inked in October, provides for a broader vision and policy direction to deepen bilateral defence cooperation. It was firmed up as the validity of a similar pact inked in 2015 came to an end.

The delegation pitched for sustained engagement between the two sides to advance defence cooperation and deepen strategic coordination, the embassy said in a readout.

It also held discussions with Indian and American defence industry leaders as well.

"The United States values India as a Major Defense Partner. Our discussions in New Delhi focused on strengthening defense cooperation and advancing defense technology collaboration that supports India's defense modernisation and enhances regional stability," Rogers said.

Smith said the relationship between the US and India is "extremely important" for both sides and the world.

"Our ability to conduct the kind of candid dialogue we have carried out on this delegation is crucial to strengthening our defense cooperation and regional stability, providing both economic and national security benefits for all involved," he said.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor stated, "Chairman Rogers' visit and meetings with Indian leaders and defense experts advanced practical cooperation on protecting Americans and Indians as well as people throughout the region." "These discussions strengthened ongoing defense collaboration, supported India's defense modernization goals, and reinforced our shared commitment to stability in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

The delegation met Jaishankar on Sunday.