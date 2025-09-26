US Consul General calls on Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Sep 26 (PTI) US Consul General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles, called on Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday and discussed investment opportunities in the northeastern state, an official said.

Diaz informed Lalduhoma that her country is ready to extend help to the Mizoram government if there is any area in which US-based companies can do investment, he said.

In response, Lalduhoma thanked Diaz for her willingness to help Mizoram and informed her that foreign funding projects are being executed with the permission of the Centre, the official said.

The chief minister said that a good relationship between Mizoram and the US is necessary, as the number of Mizos willing to visit the US has been increasing after many people from the Mizo community have settled in the US.

Diaz also met leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) on Friday and had a fruitful discussion, according to CYMA general secretary Malsawmliana.

During the meeting, leaders of CYMA urged the consul general to find opportunities for the Mizo youths in any field, Malsawmliana said. PTI CORR RG