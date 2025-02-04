US Consul General, Maharashtra CM discuss cooperation in energy and other sectors

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here, and held a detailed discussion on the opportunities for cooperation in energy, new technology, infrastructure and other sectors.

He congratulated CM Fadnavis for the successful conversion of the investment agreements signed in Davos and asserted that many American companies are interested in investing in the state due to the conducive environment for industrial development in Maharashtra, the CMO said in a post on X.

"A detailed discussion was also held on the opportunities for cooperation in energy, new technology, infrastructure and various sectors," the CMO added. PTI PR NP