US consul general visits Ambedkar's memorial

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Mike Hankey, the US Consul General in Mumbai, on Wednesday paid respects to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary by visiting his memorial Chaityabhoomi here.

Hankey was accompanied by the staff of the US consulate.

“Honoring Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's legacy of social reform and justice, #CGHankey visited Chaityabhoomi, along with Trust Secretary Pradeep Kamble and our Consulate community members Anjana and Dinesh, and Spokesperson Greg Pardo to commemorate #MahaparinirvanDiwas,” the US Consulate said in a post.

Every year, thousands of people from across Maharashtra converge at Chaityabhoomi in central Dadar area on December 6. Ambedkar died on this day in 1956. PTI PR KRK