US Consulate, Kolkata launches academy to support indigenous women artisans in J'khand

Ranchi, Dec 20 (PTI) The US Consulate, Kolkata on Friday said it has launched an academy in collaboration with a social enterprise to support indigenous women entrepreneurs in Jharkhand.

The year-long initiative - Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)- will support 30 indigenous women artisans and entrepreneurs through training in business ideation, skill enhancement, financial literacy, and market readiness, a statement issued by the consulate said.

"Jharkhand is home to vibrant indigenous communities known for their unique skills in handicrafts, handlooms, bamboo work, and cultural capital. Despite their rich traditional expertise, women-led small businesses in the region face challenges, including limited market exposure and a lack of entrepreneurial knowledge. These barriers prevent them from fully participating in the formal economy and realising their economic potential.

"To address these challenges, Contact Base, a social enterprise headquartered in Kolkata, and the US Consulate General, Kolkata launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs programme," the statement said.

This initiative aims at empowering indigenous women in Jharkhand and Nagaland through capacity building in business development and market access.

In Jharkhand, the programme began with a two-day boot camp that concluded on Thursday at Loksevayatan, Nimdih Gandhi Ashram, Nimdih, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, the consulate said in the statement.

The 30 indigenous women artisans and entrepreneurs will gain access to government schemes, credit opportunities, and market linkages, facilitated by business development experts and local stakeholders, it said.

Sessions will include insights on business development basics, digital and financial inclusion and business communication alongside guidance on existing government opportunities provided by the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), Nimdih Block.

Participants will also showcase their products and share their business stories and ideas.

US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz in her video message to AWE participants said, “So far, AWE has supported 500+ business owners by providing US-style online education with guided facilitation from local women business leaders, and other partners. At least 50 per cent of these women have successfully grown their ventures, at least 20 per cent of them have reported double or more revenues and another 20 per cent formed their respective networks with like-minded entrepreneurs. AWE entrepreneurs have successfully raised more than USD 500,000 in funding." The AWE is a global initiative launched by the US Department of State to promote women’s economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Operating in over 100 countries, AWE claims to equip women with the knowledge, tools and networks required to establish and grow businesses, thereby bridging gender gaps in entrepreneurship, strengthening local economies, and uplifting communities worldwide. PTI NAM BDC